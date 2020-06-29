Turmeric: Arrivals, sale up

Arrivals of turmeric to the markets in Erode have registered a rise on Monday.

“Around 3,900 bags of turmeric arrived and the sale was also encouraging with 70 per cent. Only medium quality turmeric was available for sale,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

Regarding the price, few bags of finger variety gained ₹100-200 a quintal due to quality. There was no major price increase or decrease in price of the root variety.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,314-6,609 a quintal, and root variety was sold at ₹4,729-5,849. Of the arrival of 1,966 bags, 990 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger variety fetched ₹5,219-6,289 a quintal; root variety was sold at ₹4,669-5,810. All the 643 bags on offer found takers.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,299-6,314 a quintal and root variety was sold at ₹4,911-5,725. Of the 1,113 bags kept for sale, 1,090 were sold.