Turmeric edges higher in Erode

Turmeric prices edged up at the mandis in Erode on Wednesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,229-6,449 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,919-6,089. Of the 1,510 bags kept for sale, only 459 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,069-6,206 and root variety at ₹4,625-5,969.