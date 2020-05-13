Commodities

Turmeric edges higher in Erode

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on May 13, 2020 Published on May 13, 2020

Turmeric prices edged up at the mandis in Erode on Wednesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,229-6,449 a quintal and root variety at ₹4,919-6,089. Of the 1,510 bags kept for sale, only 459 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,069-6,206 and root variety at ₹4,625-5,969.

