Turmeric exporters showing interest in buying

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on May 21, 2019 Published on May 21, 2019

 

The turmeric exporters are buying turmeric heavily. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard,finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,699-7,800 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,299-7,209. Of the arrival of 2,186 bags the buyers have purchased 1,159 bags of turmeric. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,909-7,239. Root variety was sold at ₹5,607- 7,009. All the 491 bags of turmeric kept for sale were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,607-7,599, root variety was sold at ₹5,839-7,122.

