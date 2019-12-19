Turmeric futures decline

Turmeric futures declined by ₹50-60 a quintal for the consecutive fourth day. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,629-6,639 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,429-6,249. Of the arrival of 1,615 bags, 741 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric fetched ₹5,429-6,439 and the root variety ₹5,089-6,259. Of the 626 bags on offer, 415 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric went for ₹5609-6,611 and the root variety at ₹5,355-6,293.