Commodities

Turmeric futures decline

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on December 19, 2019 Published on December 19, 2019

Turmeric futures declined by ₹50-60 a quintal for the consecutive fourth day. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,629-6,639 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,429-6,249. Of the arrival of 1,615 bags, 741 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric fetched ₹5,429-6,439 and the root variety ₹5,089-6,259. Of the 626 bags on offer, 415 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric went for ₹5609-6,611 and the root variety at ₹5,355-6,293.

