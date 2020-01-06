Turmeric futures decline

Turmeric futures declined on Monday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,628-7,179 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,444-6,389. Of 2,128 bags kept for sale, 963 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,759-6,874 and root variety at ₹5,369-6,499. Of 572 bags placed for sale, 500 bags sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,011-7,199 and root variety at ₹5,499-6,422. Of 605 bags kept for sale, 565 were sold. At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,560-6,859 and root variety at ₹5,280-6,003. Of 203 bags brought for sale, 200 were sold.