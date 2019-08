Turmeric futures slumped on Monday. Finger turmeric decreased slightly and also the sale of turmeric at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard was low with 25 per cent. In other markets, sale was normal. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,829-7,273 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,282-6,788. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,799-7,156 and root variety at ₹5,333-6,730.