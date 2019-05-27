Commodities

Turmeric gleams on quality

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

More than 5,000 bags of turmeric arrived for sale on Monday in Erode. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,569-7,809 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,129-7,228. Of the arrival of 3,447 bags of turmeric, buyers purchased 1,447 bags. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,317-7,614a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,902-7,195a quintal. Of the arrival of 911 bags, 845 bags were sold.

