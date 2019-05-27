Turmeric gleams on quality

More than 5,000 bags of turmeric arrived for sale on Monday in Erode. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,569-7,809 a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,129-7,228. Of the arrival of 3,447 bags of turmeric, buyers purchased 1,447 bags. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,317-7,614a quintal, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,902-7,195a quintal. Of the arrival of 911 bags, 845 bags were sold.