The second edition of Annual Global Turmeric Conference, held in Mumbai on Friday, explored the strategies to unlock the next phase of growth in the turmeric ecosystem and boost exports.

Hosted by NCDEX Institute of Commodity Markets and Research (NICR), a subsidiary of NCDEX saw participation of over 200 members including farmer producer organisations, traders, processors, exporters, researchers and scientists.

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharashtra said the country is the world’s largest producer, consumer and exporter of spices and Maharashtra plays a significant role in producing one-third of turmeric, the “Golden Spice”.

The turmeric production has hit a record high with the aid of Balasaheb Thackeray Haridra Research and Training Center headed by Hemant Patil, he said.

Turmeric Board

“Aligning with the Central government’s directive, we are committed to providing guidance and support to entrepreneurs and farmers in their endeavours,” he said.

Hemant Shriram Patil, former Member of Parliament said for the last 10 years, the turmeric price range has remained between ₹5,000-5,500, but due to purported efforts by the Union and State governments, prices now range between ₹13,000 to as high as ₹35,000.

The dedicated efforts of stakeholders have resulted in establishing a turmeric Board to facilitate better market access, upliftment of the primary producer, product innovation and development of the overall ecosystem around the spice, he said.

Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Foods said the benefit of turmeric which is well known to Indian needs to be promoted globally.

Arun Raste, MD & CEO, NCDEX said the conference has laid strong foundation for collaborative efforts that will enhance India’s position in the global turmeric market.