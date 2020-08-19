Turmeric loses ₹100 a quintal

Spot turmeric prices decreased on Wednesday at the markets in Erode due to the arrival of poor quality produce.

“The price of the spot finger turmeric price decreased by ₹100 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard and Erode Cooperative Marketing Society due to the arrival of medium quality turmeric. The turmeric grower farmers have brought some low grade medium quality turmeric. 2,200 and odd bags of turmeric arrived and 65 per cent of the same was purchased by the traders for their local demand,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said due to the increase of Covid-19 cases at Sangli, Nizamabad, Warangal and some other places the turmeric markets were closed.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,919-6,066 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,499-5,493. Of the arrival of 700 bags, only 192 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric fetched ₹4,859-6,139 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,200-5,549. Of the 958 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 753 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,969-5,859 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,209-5,459 a quintal. Of the arrival of 455 bags, the traders purchased 401 bags.