Turmeric loses sheen on poor quality

Spot turmeric prices registered a decline at the markets in Erode due to medium quality arrivals.

“Prices were down by ₹100-300 a quintal for finger turmeric, when compared to last week. This is due to the arrival of medium quality turmeric. The traders are buying limited quantity,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

2,800 bags arrived for sale and 60 per cent was sold, he said.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,589-6,417 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,709-5,552. Of the arrival of 1,509 bags, only 731 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric fetched ₹4,844-6,114 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,667-5,749. Of the 750 bags placed for sale, 550 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric went for ₹4,939-6,210 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,699-5,800. 417 bags were offered and 388 were sold.