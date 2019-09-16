Commodities

Turmeric market subdued

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on September 16, 2019 Published on September 16, 2019

The arrival and sale of turmeric was subdued on Monday.

Finger turmeric price fell by ₹350 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard and that of the root variety fell by ₹100. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the root variety price decreased by ₹600 from Friday’s sale price. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,741-6,888. The root variety was sold at ₹5,133-6,427. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,789-6,940.

Published on September 16, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
No oil supply shortage, Saudi Arabia assures India