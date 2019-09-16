Turmeric market subdued

The arrival and sale of turmeric was subdued on Monday.

Finger turmeric price fell by ₹350 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard and that of the root variety fell by ₹100. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the root variety price decreased by ₹600 from Friday’s sale price. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,741-6,888. The root variety was sold at ₹5,133-6,427. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,789-6,940.