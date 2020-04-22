Turmeric markets opened after one month

The two turmeric markets in Erode reopened on Wednesday after a month-long closure due to the lockdown that was called to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Only limited number of turmeric grower farmers has attended the market and also 722 bags of turmeric was place for sale. Only medium and poor quality old turmeric was arrived for sale. Few turmeric buyer traders after examining the samples placed in the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard and Regulated Marketing Committee have purchased 50 percent of the arrived turmeric. There was no improvement in price. About a month back the turmeric was sold at Rs 7000 and odd a quintal and now it fetched a maximum price of Rs 6800 a quintal”, said R K V Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said, “We are expecting more quantity of arrival of turmeric within couple of days and also more traders will attend the market.”

He added that now the turmeric market is conducted only at Nanded in Maharashtra. The popular Nizamabad, Warrengal, Sangli markets are not functioning. Further, at present Erode, traders have received some fresh upcountry demand.

Inaugurating the sale C Kathiravan, District Collector said 28 farmers have brought 26 tonnes of turmeric for sale and 11 traders have purchased the commodity for their requirement.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard the finger turmeric was sold at Rs 6119 to Rs 6810 a quintal, root variety was sold at Rs 5,809 to Rs 6,286 a quintal. Of the arrival of 379 bags of turmeric 182 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee the finger turmeric was sold at Rs 5639 to Rs 6839 a quintal, root variety was sold at Rs 5,310 to Rs 6,399 a quintal. 343 bags of turmeric were placed for sale, of which 179 bags were sold.

The unsold turmeric bags were kept in the respective markets.