Turmeric markets reopen after a month

Two turmeric markets in Erode reopened on Wednesday after remaining closed for a month during the lockdown.

“Only a limited number of farmers came with 722 bags of turmeric for sale. Only medium and poor quality old turmeric was available,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

Inaugurating the sale, District Collector C Kathiravan said 28 farmers brought 26 tonnes of turmeric for sale. Elevan traders purchased the commodity.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,119 to ₹6,810 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,809 to ₹6,286. Of the arrival of 379 bags, 182 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,639 to ₹6,839 and root variety at ₹5,310 to ₹ ,6399. Of 343 bags placed for sale, 179 were sold.