Turmeric price decreases

The price of turmeric has been decreased on Wednesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,222-7,499 a quintal,, root variety was sold at ₹5,157-6,984 . 1,915 bags were arrived for sale, of which 799 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,219-7,159 , root variety was sold at ₹5,890-6,840 . Of the arrival of 1,055 bags 868 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,489-7,291 . Root variety was sold at ₹6,293-6,836 . Out of 1,433 bags was kept for sale, of which 1,330 bags were sold.