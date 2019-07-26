Turmeric price decreases

The price of turmeric decreased on Friday. The price of finger turmeric decreased by ₹200 a quintal and the root variety by ₹150 in all markets. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,011-8,009 , the root variety at ₹5,699-7,000 . At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,469-7,866, and the root variety was sold at ₹6,099-7,129 a quintal.