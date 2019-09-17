Turmeric price improves

The price of the turmeric was increased on Tuesday.

Regarding the price, some of the finger turmeric was increased by ₹300 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard and ₹100 a quintal at Regulated Marketing Committee, when compared to previous day sale price. Similarly the price of root variety also improved by ₹100 a quintal. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,609-7,299 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,211-6,577 a quintal. Out of 2,181 bags of turmeric placed for sale, only 671 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,909-7,002 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹5,896-6,705 a quintal. 645 bags of turmeric were kept for sale, of which 410 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,201-7,016 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,816-6,620 a quintal. 468 bags of turmeric were kept for sale, of which 383 bags were sold.