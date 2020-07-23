Turmeric price improves

Spot prices of turmeric increased at the markets in Erode on Thursday.

“On Thursday, 4,000 bags of turmeric arrived and 65 per cent was sold,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said the price of the turmeric at the Turmeric Futures is also on the rise.

The price of finger turmeric increased in all the markets by ₹100-200 a quintal.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,389-6,314 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,809-5,801. Of the 2,285 bags placed for sale, 865 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,279-6,429 and root variety fetched ₹4,711-5,714. 739 bags of turmeric were placed for sale, of which 674 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,550-6,399 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,399-5,753. All the 803 bags were traded.