Commodities

Turmeric price stable-arrival decreases

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on August 29, 2019 Published on August 29, 2019

Turmeric rules steady

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,656-7,222 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,266-6,629. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,499-7,969 and root variety at ₹5,959-7,010. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,399-7,212 and the root variety at ₹5,709-6,739.

Published on August 29, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Soya prices stable