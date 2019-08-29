Turmeric price stable-arrival decreases

Turmeric rules steady

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,656-7,222 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,266-6,629. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,499-7,969 and root variety at ₹5,959-7,010. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,399-7,212 and the root variety at ₹5,709-6,739.