Turmeric price touches ₹8,000 a quintal

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Turmeric prices shot up sharply in all markets on Tuesday.

The price of finger turmeric went up by ₹200-350 a quintal and that of the root variety by ₹150-300 a quintal. All good quality turmeric and 60 per cent of the medium variety was sold.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,809-8,300 and root variety at ₹5,409-7,214. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,599-8,100 and root variety at ₹6,219-7,330.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,759-8,009 and root variety ₹5,029-7,289.

