Turmeric prices tumble

The prices of the both varieties of turmeric were decreased. Finger turmeric was decreased by ₹900 a quintal, ₹400 a quintal and ₹200 a quintal respectively at Regulated Marketing Committee, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard and Erode Cooperative marketing Society.

Similarly, the price of the root variety also decreased by ₹300 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, ₹200 a quintal at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,500-6,889 a quintal. The root variety at ₹5,109-6,014 a quintal. Out of 849 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 272 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,600-6,559 a quintal, the root variety at ₹5,579-6,409 a quintal. 493 bags of turmeric were kept for sale, of which 234 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,299-6,929 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,699-6,599 a quintal. All the 232 bags of turmeric kept for sale, were sold.