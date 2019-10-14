Commodities

Turmeric prices tumble

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on October 14, 2019 Published on October 14, 2019

The prices of the both varieties of turmeric were decreased. Finger turmeric was decreased by ₹900 a quintal, ₹400 a quintal and ₹200 a quintal respectively at Regulated Marketing Committee, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard and Erode Cooperative marketing Society.

Similarly, the price of the root variety also decreased by ₹300 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, ₹200 a quintal at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,500-6,889 a quintal. The root variety at ₹5,109-6,014 a quintal. Out of 849 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 272 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,600-6,559 a quintal, the root variety at ₹5,579-6,409 a quintal. 493 bags of turmeric were kept for sale, of which 234 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,299-6,929 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,699-6,599 a quintal. All the 232 bags of turmeric kept for sale, were sold.

Published on October 14, 2019
turmeric
commodities market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Chinese clampdown on sugar smuggling accentuates excess supplies in Asia