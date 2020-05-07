Commodities

Turmeric prices decline

Erode | Updated on May 07, 2020 Published on May 07, 2020

Our Correspondent

Turmeric prices declined in Erode markets for the second day on Thursday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,366 to ₹6,606 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,150 to 5,209. Out of 813 bags kept for sale, only 544 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5369 to ₹6,869 and root variety at ₹5,199 to 6,289. Of 561 bags placed for sale, 279 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,599 to ₹6,599. Root variety was sold at ₹5,699 to 6,300. Out of 296 bags kept for sale, 201 bags were sold.

