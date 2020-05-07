Turmeric prices decline

Turmeric prices declined in Erode markets for the second day on Thursday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,366 to ₹6,606 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,150 to 5,209. Out of 813 bags kept for sale, only 544 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5369 to ₹6,869 and root variety at ₹5,199 to 6,289. Of 561 bags placed for sale, 279 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,599 to ₹6,599. Root variety was sold at ₹5,699 to 6,300. Out of 296 bags kept for sale, 201 bags were sold.