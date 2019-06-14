Turmeric prices decrease

Turmeric arrivals thinned on Friday, while prices also declined. The price of finger turmeric was down by ₹400 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard and ₹200 at the Regulated Marketing Committee.

Finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,659-₹7,089, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,314-₹6,464.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,805-₹6,800 while the root variety went for ₹5,655-₹6,644.