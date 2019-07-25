Turmeric prices dip further

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,011-8,009 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,399-7,309. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,139-7,676 and root variety at ₹5,989-7,109. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,959-7,688 and the root variety at ₹6,569-7,000.