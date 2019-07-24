Turmeric prices drop

With the arrival of fresh turmeric, prices dropped in Erode markets on Wednesday. Finger turmeric price dropped by ₹250 a quintal and the root variety by ₹200. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,056-8,009 and root variety at ₹5,650-7,199. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,441-7,850 and root variety at ₹6,099-7,130 . Of the 573 bags of turmeric that arrived, 484 were sold.