Commodities

Turmeric prices drop

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

With the arrival of fresh turmeric, prices dropped in Erode markets on Wednesday. Finger turmeric price dropped by ₹250 a quintal and the root variety by ₹200. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,056-8,009 and root variety at ₹5,650-7,199. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,441-7,850 and root variety at ₹6,099-7,130 . Of the 573 bags of turmeric that arrived, 484 were sold.

Published on July 24, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil edges up on US stocks fall, West Asian tensions