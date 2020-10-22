Turmeric prices edge up

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Review : The next best thing
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
Spot prices of turmeric increased at the markets in Erode on Thursday.
“This may be due to the receipt of fresh local and few upcountry orders by the traders. Only medium quality turmeric was brought for sale by the farmers, the traders after cautiously examining the samples have purchased good number of turmeric and they selected good quality among the arrived medium variety turmeric”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
He said a total of 2,128 bags of turmeric arrived for sale and the traders purchased 1,141 bags for their demand. The sale of turmeric was cent per cent at the Regulated Marketing Committee and Erode Cooperative Marketing Society. It was 99 per cent at the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society. But the sale at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard was 30 per cent.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,089- 6,159 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,620-5,677. Of the arrival of 1,630 bags, only 545 bags were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,099-6,014 a quintal, root variety fetched ₹4,420-5,443. All the 178 bags of turmeric placed for sale, were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric went for ₹5,159-5,959 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹ 4,650-5,789. All the 279 bags of turmeric brought for sale were sold.
