Commodities

Turmeric prices fall

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on November 12, 2019 Published on November 12, 2019

Turmeric prices decreased on Tuesday. “Prices fell by ₹100 to ₹150 as upcountry demand was slack,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,700-7,289 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,414-6,474. Of the 1,916 bags kept for sale, 569 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,574-6,789 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,299-6,389. Of the 609 bags that arrived, 437 bags were sold.

