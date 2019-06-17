Turmeric prices go up

Prices of turmeric increased on Monday. Finger turmeric prices went up by ₹400 and ₹200 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard and Regulated Marketing Committee respectively. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,669-7,574 and root variety at ₹5,314-6,714. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,800-7,095, and root variety at ₹5,469-6,244.