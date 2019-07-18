Turmeric prices go up

Turmeric prices rose in Erode on Thursday. Finger turmeric rose by ₹200 a quintal at the Regulated Marketing Committee and ₹100 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,809-7,569 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,299-6,869. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,250-7,609 and the root variety at ₹5,799- 7,093.