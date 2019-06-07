Turmeric prices improve

Prices of turmeric have gone up slightly. Traders said the arrival of the commodity has also improved. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,788-₹7,700 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,477-₹6,719. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-₹7,069 and root variety at ₹5,599-₹6,774. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,989-₹7,249 and root variety at ₹5,899-₹6,739.