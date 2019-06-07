Commodities

Turmeric prices improve

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on June 07, 2019 Published on June 07, 2019

Prices of turmeric have gone up slightly. Traders said the arrival of the commodity has also improved. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,788-₹7,700 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,477-₹6,719. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-₹7,069 and root variety at ₹5,599-₹6,774. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,989-₹7,249 and root variety at ₹5,899-₹6,739.

Published on June 07, 2019
turmeric
Next Story

Low export demand impact tea prices at Kochi auctions

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Low export demand impact tea prices at Kochi auctions