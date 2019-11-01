Turmeric prices improve

Turmeric prices went up marginally on Friday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,069-7,029 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,459-6,499. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,869-6,992 and the root variety at ₹5,449-6,289. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,119-7,015 and the root variety at ₹5,599-6,539.