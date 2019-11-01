Commodities

Turmeric prices improve

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

Turmeric prices went up marginally on Friday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,069-7,029 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,459-6,499. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,869-6,992 and the root variety at ₹5,449-6,289. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,119-7,015 and the root variety at ₹5,599-6,539.

