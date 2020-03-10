Turmeric prices inch up

Spot prices of turmeric inched up at the markets in Erode last week. “For the past one week, the new crop has been arriving. The buyers quoted slightly higher prices based on quality. Medium quality finger and root varieties are arriving and both varieties were purchased,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

The markets remained closed on Tuesday on account of the Holi festivalOur Correspondent