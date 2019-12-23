Turmeric prices rules steady

The farmers are holding limited stock of turmeric. On Monday At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,356-6509 a quintal, Root variety was sold at ₹5,008-6,119 a quintal. Of the arrival of 939 bags of turmeric 446 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,299-6,410 a quintal, Root variety at ₹4,545-5,653 a quintal. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,329-6,599 a quintal. Root variety was sold at ₹5,299-6,412 a quintal.