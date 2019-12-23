Commodities

Turmeric prices rules steady

Erode | Updated on December 23, 2019 Published on December 23, 2019

The farmers are holding limited stock of turmeric. On Monday At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,356-6509 a quintal, Root variety was sold at ₹5,008-6,119 a quintal. Of the arrival of 939 bags of turmeric 446 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,299-6,410 a quintal, Root variety at ₹4,545-5,653 a quintal. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,329-6,599 a quintal. Root variety was sold at ₹5,299-6,412 a quintal.

