Turmeric prices steady

Turmeric prices remained steady on Friday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at Rs 5,699 to Rs 6,629 a quintal and root variety at Rs 5,414 to Rs 6,300. Of the arrival of 1,462 bags, 572 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at Rs 5,539 to Rs 6,739 and root variety at Rs 5,299 to Rs 6,529. Of the 1,125 bags kept for sale, 954 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at Rs 5,689 to Rs 6,716 and root variety at Rs 5,396 to Rs 6,489. Of the 528 bags kept for sale, 419 were sold.