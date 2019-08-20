Turmeric prices tumble

Spot turmeric prices tumbled on Tuesday. The finger turmeric prices were decreased by ₹100-150 a quintal in all the markets. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric sold at ₹5,841-7,489 a quintal, root variety at ₹5,359-7,016 quintal. At the Regulated Marketing Committee finger turmeric sold at ₹6,619-7,689 a quintal, root variety at ₹6,099-7,253 a quintal. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric sold at ₹6,869-7,525 a quintal, root variety at ₹5,699-6,828 a quintal.