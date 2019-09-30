Turmeric prices tumble

The arrival and price of turmeric has decreased. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard finger turmeric sold at ₹5,666-7,555 a quintal, root variety at ₹5,099-6,555 a quintal. At the Regulated Marketing Committee finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,699-6,589 a quintal, root variety at ₹5,353-6,200 a quintal. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society finger turmeric sold at ₹5,700-6,799 a quintal. The root variety at ₹5,249-6,479 a quintal.