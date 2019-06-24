Turmeric: Prices up, inflow down

Spot turmeric prices at the markets in Erode posted an increase as arrivals of the spice declined. .

“Only 2,800 bags of medium variety turmeric arrived for sale and buyers quoted a slightly increased price and purchased for their local orders. They are still waiting for the upcountry demand. Some stockists also purchased the turmeric,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

The price of finger turmeric at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association increased by ₹70 a quintal and at the Regulated Marketing Committee by ₹110 . The price of root variety gained ₹245 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

On an average, 65 per cent of the arrivals was sold.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, the finger variety was sold at ₹5,659-7,358 a quintal; the root variety at ₹5,266-6,745. Of the arrival of 1,147 bags,444 bags found takers.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger variety went for ₹5,900-6,900 a quintal and the root variety for ₹5,799-6,699. Of the 705 bags on offer, 569 were sold.