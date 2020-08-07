Turmeric prices witness slight improvement

The prices of both varieties of turmeric were increased slightly.

R.K.V. Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association said: “At the week end day market on Friday, some bags of finger and root variety turmeric prices increased slightly. The turmeric farmers brought some bags of good quality turmeric among the medium variety and the traders quoted ₹70 to ₹150 a quintal more for the finger and ₹100 for the root variety, when compared to previous day market price. Traders purchased 65 per cent of the arrived 3,800 bags of turmeric for their local demand.”

He said there is no improvement in the price of Turmeric at the Turmeric Futures and still some traders bought it from other turmeric sale centres at Warrengal, Nizamabad and Sangli. Some exporters also procured some good quality turmeric in such other stations.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,259 to ₹6,603 a quintal, root variety at ₹4,899 to ₹5,617 a quintal. Of the 2010 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 922 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,099 to ₹6,199 a quintal, root variety at ₹4,899 to ₹5,719 a quintal. About 808 bags of turmeric were brought for sale, the trader have purchased 727 bags.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,319 to ₹6,469 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,199 to ₹5,569 a quintal. Of the 714 bags of turmeric kept for sale, 587 bags were sold.