Commodities

Turmeric records higher sales

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on November 14, 2019 Published on November 14, 2019

Turmeric recorded higher sales on Thursday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,669-7,101 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,399-6,399. Of the arrival of 2,101 bags of turmeric, 1,212 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,049-7,219 and root variety at ₹5,269-6,439. Of the arrival of 885 bags of turmeric, 669 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,109-6,989 and root variety at ₹5,699-6,459. Of the 694 bags kept for sale, 489 were sold.

Published on November 14, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Quality cardamom ensures exporters presence in auctions