Turmeric records higher sales

Turmeric recorded higher sales on Thursday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,669-7,101 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,399-6,399. Of the arrival of 2,101 bags of turmeric, 1,212 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,049-7,219 and root variety at ₹5,269-6,439. Of the arrival of 885 bags of turmeric, 669 bags were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,109-6,989 and root variety at ₹5,699-6,459. Of the 694 bags kept for sale, 489 were sold.