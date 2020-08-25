Turmeric sale at Erode declines

Spot turmeric prices at the markets in Erode remained stable though the sales registered a decline.

“Only 40 per cent sale was reported. 2,307 bags of turmeric arrived for sale. The dip in sales is due to arrival of poor quality turmeric”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said the buyers were very cautious as they were waiting for the new season to begin next month.

Some traders in North India are buying the turmeric from Erode area. The price at the futures remained steady. Traders expect quality turmeric arrivals from next week.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,011-6,089 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,829-5,519. Of the arrival of 1,353 bags, only 292 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric went for ₹4,910-6,026 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,777-5,559. Of the 468 bags placed for sale, 321 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,269-5,759 a quintal, root variety fetched ₹4,939-5,521. Of the 426 bags on offer, 309 bags were sold.