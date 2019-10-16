Turmeric sale improves

The sale of turmeric was increased on Wednesday. “Though only medium and poor quality turmeric is arriving for sale, the traders have purchased 70 per cent of the arrived turmeric on average.”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,605-7,074 a quintal, root variety at ₹5,099-6,269 a quintal. Of the arrival of 1,636 bags of turmeric 536 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,799-7,029 , root variety at ₹5,425-6,403 a quintal.

Out of 321 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 280 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,959-7,009 , the root variety at ₹5,699-6,459. All the 362 bags of turmeric arrived for sale was sold.