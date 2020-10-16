Turmeric sale touches 90%

Spot prices of turmeric at the markets in Erode edged up a tad while registering 90 per cent sale.

“After number of days, the sale of turmeric at the four markets has increased. At the weekend day (Friday) of the four markets three markets experienced cent percent sale. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard alone the sale was 45 per cent and at the remaining three markets of Regulated Marketing Committee, Erode Cooperative Marketing Society and Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Marketing Society cent per cent sale was recorded. In all the markets only medium variety turmeric was arrived and sold. There was slight increase in the price of finger turmeric by ₹50-100 a quintal”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

Though the turmeric traders are waiting for fresh upcountry demand, they purchased limited stocks. The price of the commodity at the Futures remains in minus status.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,011-6,099 a quintal, root variety fetched ₹ 4,500-5,656. Of the arrival of 1,015 bags, 457 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee,finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,159-5,900 a quintal, root variety fetched ₹ 4,739-5,659. All the 505 bags placed for sale were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 5,169-5,800 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹ 4,939-5,649. All the 254 bags brought for sale were sold.

At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 4,806-6,139 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹ 5,169-5,901 . All the 233 bags were sold.