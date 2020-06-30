Turmeric sales decline

Arrivals of turmeric to the markets in Erode were steady, while sales registered a decline.

“Of the 5,200 bags of turmeric arrived for sale, 65 per cent was sold; this is five per cent less than previous day’s sale. Only medium quality turmeric is arriving for sale, and traders are purchasing only for their local and a few upcountry orders,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

The price of the turmeric is almost stable and some good quality finger turmeric gained ₹100-150 a quintal.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger variety was sold at ₹5,359-6,614 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,925-5,909. Of the arrival of 3,080 bags, 1,175 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,339-6,474 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,819-5,739. Of the 1,149 bags on offer, 1,050 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger variety fetched ₹5,200-6,134 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,011-5,710. Of the 873 bags on offer, 542 were sold.