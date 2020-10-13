Commodities

Turmeric sales register a decline in Erode

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

Spot sales of turmeric at the markets in Erode registered a decline on Tuesday.

“The four turmeric markets received 1,800 bags of medium quality turmeric. The traders cautiously examined the quality and purchased about fifty per cent of the arrived stocks. Still the traders are waiting for the upcountry orders and buying the turmeric only for their demand from turmeric powder grinding units and masala firms,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,848-5,899 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,759-5,427. Of the arrival of 1,179 bags, only 277 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric went for ₹4,821-5,639; root variety was sold at ₹4,632-5,443 a quintal. Of the arrival of 277 bags, 227 were traded.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric fetched ₹5,129-6,039, root variety was sold at ₹4,869-5,599 a quintal. Of the arrival of 280 bags, 260 were sold.

