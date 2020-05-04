Commodities

Turmeric sales subdued

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on May 04, 2020 Published on May 04, 2020

Turmeric arrivals were higher but sales were subdued in Erode markets on Monday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-6,809 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,129-6,259. Out of 2,004 bags of turmeric kept for sale, only 265 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,805-6,619 and root variety at ₹5,639-6,234. Of 434 bags placed for sale, 386 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,499-7,099 and root variety at ₹5,339-6,499. Out of 168 bags kept for sale, 81 were sold.

