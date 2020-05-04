Turmeric sales subdued

Turmeric arrivals were higher but sales were subdued in Erode markets on Monday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-6,809 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,129-6,259. Out of 2,004 bags of turmeric kept for sale, only 265 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,805-6,619 and root variety at ₹5,639-6,234. Of 434 bags placed for sale, 386 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,499-7,099 and root variety at ₹5,339-6,499. Out of 168 bags kept for sale, 81 were sold.