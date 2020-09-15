Turmeric: sales up, prices down

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The sale of turmeric was encouraging at the four spot markets in Erode, but the prices decreased.
“After few days, the average sale of turmeric was encouraging. On an average, 80 per cent of the arrivals were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee and Erode Cooperative Marketing Committee, cent percent sale was recorded, but at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard the sale was only 60 per cent. Due to poor demand and also low quality, buyers were cautious and quoted decreased price on Tuesday”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
He said that the price of some bags of finger turmeric decreased by ₹300 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard and also at Regulated Marketing Committee. But it edged up at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Committee. For want of demand many traders quoted decreased price and also purchased few bags for their few local demands.
The traders said the demand for the both varieties of turmeric at the second season was very poor and are expecting good demand from North India and also from local traders by next week.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 4,911-5,889 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,614-5,689. Of the arrival of 850 bags, only 455 bags were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 4,707-5,733 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,627-5,669. All the 346 bags were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹ 4,751-6,269 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,525- 5,859 a quintal. All the 450 bags found takers.
