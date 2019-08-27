Commodities

Turmeric sees upcountry demand

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

Turmeric traders at Erode have received some fresh upcountry demand.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,499-7,574 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,099-6,769.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,360-7,999 and the root variety at ₹5,693-6,997. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,319-7,269 while the root variety went for ₹5,959-6,937.

