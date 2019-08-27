Turmeric sees upcountry demand

Turmeric traders at Erode have received some fresh upcountry demand.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,499-7,574 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,099-6,769.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,360-7,999 and the root variety at ₹5,693-6,997. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,319-7,269 while the root variety went for ₹5,959-6,937.