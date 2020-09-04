Commodities

Turmeric stays unchanged

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on September 04, 2020 Published on September 04, 2020

Spot prices of turmeric remained unchanged at the markets in Erode in listless trade.

RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, said traders are expecting fresh upcountry demand for the spice inb a week, when they may quote increased price based on the quality. Now the upcountry demand is low.

At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, prices of both varieties were up by ₹100 a quintal. The sale of turmeric at the same market was 100 per cent.

Totally, 2,911 bags of turmeric arrived for sale and 60 per cent was purchased.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,919-6,299 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,710-5,774. Of the arrival of 1,637 bags, 652 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric fetched ₹4,869-6,066 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,699-5,799. Of the arrival of 736 bags, 624 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric went for ₹5,059-6,041 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,905-5,811 a quintal. All the 427 bags found takers.

At the Gobichettipalayam Cooperative Agricultural Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,499-6,099 a quintal, root variety went for ₹5,411-5,711 a quintal. All the 111 bags were traded.

