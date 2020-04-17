Upasi estimates ₹610-cr crop loss in rubber sector

The spread of Covid-19 and the consequent lockdown have inflicted a blow on the natural rubber sector, causing a crop loss of 49,000 tonnes valued at ₹610 crore, says United Planters Association of South India (Upasi).

According to the planters’ body, the halting of rubber trade has affected cash flow and revenue, especially from the sale of sheets and latex. The sector has been going through a crisis for some time now, as the price decline continued since 2011 due to increased imports.

Global factors

RM Nagappan, Upasi president, pointed out that the emerging global factors are not conducive for the rubber sector in the days ahead, as world economic growth is downsized drastically. Quoting ANRPC, he said the world rubber production in 2020 is anticipated at 14.11 million tonnes, down by 2.2 per cent due to factors such as fall in prices; control measures in the context of Covid-19 and fall in demand.

Fall in consumption

The world consumption fell by 19.6 per cent during the first quarter of 2020 due to declining demand from China, which accounts for 40 per cent of world consumption. The second half of March has seen several countries declaring Covid-19 emergency and the situation has led to the closure of manufacturing plants by auto-tyre companies across countries and regions.

This would result in much lower consumption of rubber in the short term and will have serious implications on prices in the days ahead.

Transfer of wages

Given the high cost of wages in the rubber sector, Upasi has sought a direct transfer of wages to workers’ accounts for the 27-day period (March 25 to April 20) of lockdown, which works out to ₹466 crore. In addition, it also requested a wage subsidy scheme for the next six months as recommended by the Kerala Expert Committee on reversal strategy on Covid lockdown.

Upasi urged the government to pay the PF contribution of both employers and employees in the plantation sector for the next three months. The total amount involved in South India as employee and employer contribution is estimated at ₹323 crore.

Call for import ban

As a short term measure, the association has called for a ban on rubber imports for one year or least till the stock available in the domestic market estimated at 3.10 lakh tones is exhausted.

Further, the import should be prohibited during high cropping months of September-February when enough material is locally available in the domestic market.

It also emphasised the need to renegotiate FTAs with the neighbouring nations which happen to be producers of rubber and rubber products but does not have a vibrant consuming economy.