Upcountry demand lifts tea prices in Kochi auctions

A robust upcountry demand has lifted prices of dust teas at Kochi auctions this week.

Witnessing a strong demand in CTC grades in sale 28, the market for varieties such as PD, RD and SRD observed a strong feature and appreciated by longer margins of ₹10-15. The demand has resulted in higher price realisation, which has gone up at ₹117.74 per kg against ₹109.78 in the previous week.

However, the quantity offered was only 7,48,938.40 kg, as active monsoon in the high ranges started impacting tea arrivals. Heavy rains hinder plucking in tea plantations, traders said.

There was a subdued demand from Kerala loose tea traders and they operated hand-to-mouth, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart&Figgis said.

In orthodox dust, the market was firm to dearer. The quantity offered was 17,500 kg and a small quantity sold was absorbed by exporters and upcountry buyers.

Though there was a wide-spread demand from exporters in orthodox leaf, the market for select Nilgiri brokens and whole leaf remained steady and tended to ease. The quantity offered was 3,40,585 kg, while the average price realisation was up by ₹157 per kg compared to ₹149 in the previous week. The rest was lower by ₹5-10.

CTC leaf sales witnessed a strong demand with 98 per cent was sold in the offered quantity of 63,000 kg. The market was higher by ₹10-15. Upcountry buyers were active, while Kerala buyers lent fair support.