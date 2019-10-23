Uptrend continues in pulses segment

Barring tur, the uptrend continued in the majority of pulses and pulse seeds on festival demand. Urad (bold) quoted at ₹6,700-7,000 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,100-7,200, urad dal (bold) at ₹7,300-7,400, while urad moongar ruled at ₹8,900-9,000.

Moong bold (old) quoted at ₹6,300-6,500, while moong medium (old) ruled at ₹5,500-5,700. Moong (new) quoted at ₹5,600-5,800, while moong medium (new) ruled at ₹3,500-4,500. Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,600-7,700, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,800-7,900, while moong mongar ruled at ₹8,100-8,200 a quintal.

Tur and its dal traded low on slack physical demand with tur (Maharashtra) today being quoted at ₹5,650-Rs 5,700.