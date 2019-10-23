Commodities

Uptrend continues in pulses segment

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 23, 2019 Published on October 23, 2019

Barring tur, the uptrend continued in the majority of pulses and pulse seeds on festival demand. Urad (bold) quoted at ₹6,700-7,000 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,100-7,200, urad dal (bold) at ₹7,300-7,400, while urad moongar ruled at ₹8,900-9,000.

Moong bold (old) quoted at ₹6,300-6,500, while moong medium (old) ruled at ₹5,500-5,700. Moong (new) quoted at ₹5,600-5,800, while moong medium (new) ruled at ₹3,500-4,500. Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,600-7,700, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,800-7,900, while moong mongar ruled at ₹8,100-8,200 a quintal.

Tur and its dal traded low on slack physical demand with tur (Maharashtra) today being quoted at ₹5,650-Rs 5,700.

Published on October 23, 2019
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Mixed trend in sugar market